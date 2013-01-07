Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovation Nation

Control your home with your smartphone

Home automation isn't new, but tech start-ups are making it cheaper and easier than ever before with devices that talk to your smartphone.

This video series blends small business and tech to highlight dramatic stories of entrepreneurs and the innovative new practices they are implementing to drive the American economy forward.