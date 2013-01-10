Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

27-inch tablet could be a coffee table

Lenovo has a 27" tablet on display at the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show but just because it's three times bigger than your current tablet doesn't mean it's three times better.

