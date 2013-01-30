Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Connected

FCC wants to make Wi-Fi better

Chairman Julius Genachowski says the FCC is working to free up Wi-Fi spectrum and allow users quicker and more reliable speeds.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Connected
  • untitled
Fortune senior editor at large Adam Lashinsky's one-on-one interview series takes you inside the top minds in technology and the top companies in business.
@adamlashinsky