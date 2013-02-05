Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

The Stream

Microsoft Surface Pro: Good, but not great

Microsoft's feature-loaded laptop/tablet hybrid is good for many tasks, but not really that great for anything.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Stream
  • untitled
CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
@CNNMoneyTech