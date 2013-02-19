Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

CNNMoney Reports

$1.99 iPhone app saved Oscars film

After running out of money, director Malik Bendjelloul finished shooting the Oscar nominated documentary 'Searching For Sugar Man' on an iPhone app.

