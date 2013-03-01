Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Connected

Why SolarCity teamed up with Home Depot

CEO Lyndon Rive discusses how SolarCity is looking to expand its footprint via partnerships with Home Depot and Honda.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Connected
  • untitled
Fortune senior editor at large Adam Lashinsky's one-on-one interview series takes you inside the top minds in technology and the top companies in business.
@adamlashinsky