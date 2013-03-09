Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovation Nation

3-D printing guitars and records

Techies flock toward the "maker movement," which empowers people to use tech tools like 3-D printing to build everything from toys to musical instruments.

This video series blends small business and tech to highlight dramatic stories of entrepreneurs and the innovative new practices they are implementing to drive the American economy forward.