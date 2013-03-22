Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tour the new $6 billion Bay Bridge

Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty gives Fortune an early look at the new east span of the Bay Bridge that's currently under construction.

Fortune senior editor at large Adam Lashinsky's one-on-one interview series takes you inside the top minds in technology and the top companies in business.
@adamlashinsky