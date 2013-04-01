Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

The Stream

Use an app to find parking

Streetline works with cities to place sensors in parking spaces and uses data to help drivers find an open spot with an app called Parker.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Stream
  • untitled
CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
@CNNMoneyTech