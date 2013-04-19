Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovation Nation

Shooting victim creates app to save lives

Kristina Anderson was 19 years old when she was shot three times during the Virginia Tech massacre. Now she's committed to building life-saving technology that she wished she had that day.

This video series blends small business and tech to highlight dramatic stories of entrepreneurs and the innovative new practices they are implementing to drive the American economy forward.