How Change.org profits from petitions

Change.org founder Ben Rattray talks to Fortune's Adam Lashinsky about how his petitions website is able to attract users and investors.

Fortune senior editor at large Adam Lashinsky's one-on-one interview series takes you inside the top minds in technology and the top companies in business.
@adamlashinsky