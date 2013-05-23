Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovation Nation

Teen's tech promises 20-sec phone charge

High school student Eesha Khare won the Intel Young Scientist Award for creating a super capacitor that can charge a cell phone in 20-30 seconds.

This video series blends small business and tech to highlight dramatic stories of entrepreneurs and the innovative new practices they are implementing to drive the American economy forward.