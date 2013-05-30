Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Corner Office

Apple? Android? SanDisk wins either way

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of flash memory company SanDisk, says his firm's products are used in nearly all smartphones and tablets. That gives SanDisk a unique competitive edge.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.