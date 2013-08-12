Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Spike Lee funds film through Kickstarter

Spike Lee is using crowdfunding tool Kickstarter to finance his latest film. For $10,000 he'll even take backers to dinner and a Knicks game.

