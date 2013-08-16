Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

The Stream

'Spleen on a chip' removes blood viruses

Researchers at Harvard's Wyss Institute have developed an artificial spleen that could be used to remove viruses and other toxins from the blood.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Stream
  • untitled
CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
@CNNMoneyTech