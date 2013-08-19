Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

CNNMoney Reports

Meet the man who hacked Zuckerberg

Security researcher Khalil Shreateh identified a security flaw that would allow users to post on anyone's Facebook wall. He made his point by posting on Mark Zuckerberg's personal Facebook page.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular