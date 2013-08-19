Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

The Stream

Fake organs could replace lab animals

'Organs on chips' developed by researchers at Harvard's Wyss Institute may one day be used to replace lab animals -- and accelerate drug testing.

CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
