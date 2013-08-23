Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Watch Ballmer promote Windows 1.0 in 1985

Steve Ballmer is retiring from Microsoft, but not before leaving us with many entertaining moments over the years. Here's a look back at one promotional video from almost 30 years ago.

