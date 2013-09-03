Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Corner Office

Ballmer on his successor and Nokia

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he is not quite finished leading the technology giant as he announces a big deal to acquire Nokia's phone business.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Corner Office
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.