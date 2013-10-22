Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

iPad mini is Apple's future

Apple unveiled updates to both the full-sized iPad and the 7 inch version, but with a lower price and up-to-date specs, the iPad mini is the easier sell.

