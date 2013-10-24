Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Innovation Nation

Thank the government for your iPhone

Economist Mariana Mazzucato argues that much of the technology underlying your trusty Apple smartphone was actually created in government labs. What does that mean for innovation in the future?

This video series blends small business and tech to highlight dramatic stories of entrepreneurs and the innovative new practices they are implementing to drive the American economy forward.