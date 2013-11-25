Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Strategy Session

Will Katie Couric hire help save Yahoo?

CEO Marissa Mayer seems to be spending plenty of money hiring media talent like Couric, but Yahoo's financial turnaround is still elusive.

Strategy Sessions
This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.