Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovation Nation

Shopping when stores and ads read your mind

In the future, stores could make personalized recommendations as you walk through the door, and your whole wallet could be stored on a single card. Laurie Segall reports.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Innovation Nation
  • untitled
This video series blends small business and tech to highlight dramatic stories of entrepreneurs and the innovative new practices they are implementing to drive the American economy forward.