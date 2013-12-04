Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Corner Office

Zillow CEO: Hottest housing markets

CEO Spencer Rascoff says the states hit hardest by the recession -- Arizona, Nevada and parts of California -- are now booming real estate markets.

  untitled
This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.