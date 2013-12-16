Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovation Nation

See Google's new robots run on four feet

Google recently acquired Boston Dynamics, a company developing bipedal robots that can run and carry large amounts of weight.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Innovation Nation
  • untitled
This video series blends small business and tech to highlight dramatic stories of entrepreneurs and the innovative new practices they are implementing to drive the American economy forward.