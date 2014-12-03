Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

5 Stunning Stats

5 stunning stats on Facebook

Addicted to Facebook? You're not the only one. Americans spend an average of 10 full days out of every year on Facebook. 5 stunning stats about the world's biggest and most powerful social media network.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular