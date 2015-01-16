Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
5 Stunning Stats
5 stunning stats about Google
by Mike Tarson & Charlie Payne
@CNNMoney
Google Maps features seven million miles of street view imagery, enough to wrap around the globe over 280 times. Here are five facts about the multinational internet company.
Related Videos
01:02
5 stunning stats on Facebook
00:55
5 stunning stats about Wal-Mart
00:52
5 stunning stats about Google
00:57
5 Stunning stats about Twitter
00:56
5 stunning stats about McDonald's
01:05
5 stunning stats about the mobile industry
Top Videos
02:54
Apple unveils iMac Pro, updated macOS
01:20
Watch out, Echo: Apple announces HomePod speaker
02:10
Apple unveils updates to Apple TV and Watch
02:20
Apple taking on Venmo, Boomerang with iOS 11
04:40
Black Mirror meets Mostly Human
01:38
Trump wants to privatize air traffic control
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until July 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Oil lobby met with interior secretary at Trump hotel
Feeling the heat: Reporters worry about aggressive leak investigations in Trump era
Chinese firm: We're missing $350M after exec's disappearance