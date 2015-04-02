Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

5 Stunning Stats

5 stunning stats about the mobile industry

You're probably one of the 99% of people that has a cell phone, but do you know when the first one was invented? That and other facts about the mobile industry.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular