Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports

Timeline: The rise and fall of Yahoo

In the '90s, Yahoo was a dominant technology powerhouse. But since then, a series of missteps have led to diminished influence and value. Now the company is being bought by Verizon (without Alibaba) for a mere $4.8 billion.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular