Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

It's now a lot easier to legally fly drones

On August 29, new FAA regulations took effect making it easier to become a certified drone pilot. Samuel Burke reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular