Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Agility in Action

Seniors swap hospital visits for iPads

The Mercy Virtual Care Program is cutting health care costs by getting hundreds of senior citizens to use iPads as an alternative to doctors' visits.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular