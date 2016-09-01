Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Gadget

This remote has zero buttons

Spin is a remote control that aims to replace all the remote controls that you lose in your couch. It relies on gestures and works with TVs, smart lights and streaming devices.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular