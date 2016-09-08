Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

This helmet is made of paper

EcoHelmet is an easily portable helmet made of coated paper that was designed to address the issue of how to make helmets more accessible to bike-share users. The design was chosen as the U.S. national winner of the 2016 James Dyson Award.

