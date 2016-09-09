Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Levi's Stadium debuts a rooftop farm

The home of the San Francisco 49ers has a 4,000-square-foot urban farm on the roof of the football stadium.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular