Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Gadget

Amazon's Alexa can now cook your dinner

Geneva is a feature built by GE Appliances that lets you preheat your oven, check the status of your laundry, and do other household chores just by talking to Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular