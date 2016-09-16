Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Gadget

How much does it cost to build the iPhone 7?

Using data from teardown.com and Chipworks, we take a look at how much it costs to make the iPhone 7, part by part.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular