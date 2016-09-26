Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney

Microsoft CEO: Immigration policy will affect our competitiveness

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen talk to CNNMoney's Maggie Lake about how U.S. immigration policy could affect their businesses.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular