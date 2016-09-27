Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Innovate

Inside this laundromat there's a coding school

In the back of an Eastside Charleston laundromat, CodeON teaches after-school coding and computer technology classes to local kids.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular