Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Innovate

Startup exec's last gig: Israeli prime minister

Israel's tenth prime minister, Ehud Barak, has taken a gig at Reporty, an app which lets citizens video call or text message emergency services like 911. He sits down with CNNMoney's Samuel Burke.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular