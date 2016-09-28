Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

What Bill and Melinda Gates discuss on vacation: AI

Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that artificial intelligence is the future, but that "we need to be very careful" with how we move forward with it.

