Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Could safety technology have prevented NJ crash?

CNN's Rene Marsh maps how a commuter train derailed during rush hour, killing one person and leaving more than one hundred injured.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular