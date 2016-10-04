Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Gadget

See Google Home, Alexa's newest competitor

On Tuesday, Google formally unveiled Google Home. The product is similar to Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, but with added features like Chromecast compatibility and a daily planner, My Day.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular