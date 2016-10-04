Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Xiaomi brings Mi Box to the US

Xiaomi's set-top box offers 4K quality picture for $69. Global VP Hugo Barra tells CNNMoney's Maggie Lake why the Chinese company known for its smartphones is trying to break into the TV market.

