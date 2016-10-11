Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Samsung halts production of Galaxy Note 7

Samsung has permanently stopped production and sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports from Seoul, South Korea.

