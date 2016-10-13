Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

DOJ official on Russia hacks: No legal tools off the table

The White House has said that there will be a "proportional response" to Russian cyberattacks on U.S. on election databases. Assistant Attorney General, John Carlin tells CNNMoney's Laurie Segall exactly what that could mean.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular