Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Why politicians lie

Speech patterns look a little different when you're not quite telling the truth. For example, the word "I" tends to disappear. A look at the deceptive language of the 2016 race.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular