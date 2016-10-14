Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Upstarts

Why no one will put this founder on camera

Miki Agrawal is the founder of Thinx, underwear marketed for 'women with a period.' She sits down with CNNMoney's Sara O'Brien to talk about leading a startup that can scare away some investors.

