Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Upstarts

The haunted hotel that breeds engineers

The Gravesend Inn: A Haunted Hotel is an attraction built every year by entertainment technology students at CUNY in Brooklyn, NY. Instead of scaring the audience, it's meant to inspire high school students to go to college and study technology.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular