Innovate
Self-driving truck makes first shipment: 50,000 cans of beer
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Budweiser teamed up with autonomous vehicle company Otto to transport 50,000 cans of beer across 120 miles of highway. The delivery marks the first commercial shipment by self-driving vehicle.
