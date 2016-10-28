Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Oracle will house first high school on a tech campus

Students in the Bay Area will soon get the opportunity to go to high school on Oracle's Redwood City campus, where the curriculum will address real world issues like climate change and tech accessibility.

